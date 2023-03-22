Wind event blows out windows at several San Francisco high-rises

The Department of Building Inspections says four buildings in downtown San Francisco had glass failure during yesterday's wind storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Picturesque from a distance, but problematic from down below. San Francisco Fire confirms Tuesday's high wind storm caused windows from multiple high-rises to be damaged.

The Department of Building Inspections says four buildings in downtown San Francisco had glass failure during yesterday's wind storm:

1400 Mission (one broken window)

50 California (one broken window)

301 Mission, Millennium Tower (one broken window)

350 Mission (one broken window on every floor from 11 through 30)

If you include 555 California, the Bank of America building from last week, that means a total of five buildings had glass failure over the course of the two storms.

Shards of glass were still scattered across Mission Street on Wednesday morning.

"You never know what's actually going on up there right now," San Francisco resident Yaritza Vasquez said. "And the winds might actually be stronger and it still could hit something, might fall on somebody again and it's just not safe."

Vasquez works at Equinox. She was out Wednesday morning, surveying the damage. Sharing her surprise no injuries were reported.

"More of my concern is just there's a lot of people who aren't paying attention to what's going on around them and their surroundings," she said.

There was plenty of morning foot traffic, as people were weaving through Public Works barriers and caution tape. Some looking up, others stepping over glass on the ground.

"I don't want to be hit by glass, but also odds feel low. So I'm not super worried," resident Russell White told ABC7 News. "But you know, fingers crossed. I kind of assumed it'd happen once, not again."

White said the shock of a second day of falling glass isn't enough to change his behavior.

Last Tuesday, glass fell from the 43rd floor of the high rise at 555 California Street. Investigators believe wind likely caused that window to break. Inside, people say they heard windows creaking and felt like the building was shaking all day. White was fascinated by the wind's force.

"Cool, and crazy and terrifying," he said. "Depends on how close you are to where it landed. How crazy it was."

SF DBI confirmed 301 Mission Street sustained a broken window on 49th floor. At 350 Mission Street there were broken or cracked windows -- one on each floor between levels 11 and 30. Then at 50 California, a window was broken between the 13th and 14th floor.

They've directed building managers to immediately secure impacted windows, and to get a professional to go out to survey the damage and confirm all buildings are safe, stable and secure. Reports are expected within 14 days.

