Flying couches, crushed cars and high surf. That's just a part of the chaos Tuesday's deadly storm caused across the Bay Area. Here's a look at just how powerful the system was.

From a flying couch to crushed cars, videos show strength of deadly Bay Area storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From a flying couch to crushed cars, a collection of videos and images show just how powerful Tuesday's storm was across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The winds were so strong in San Francisco, city officials say they toppled at least 900 trees and branches -- resulting in two deaths.

RELATED: See record stats from 'once-in-a-lifetime' California storm

Video from a high-rise in the city showed a couch flying through the air as it narrowly missed a person on the ground below.

While images out of Santa Cruz showed high surf battering the already damaged coastline from January's storms.

Watch the video above to see just how powerful Tuesday's storm was.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live