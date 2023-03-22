See record stats from 'once-in-a-lifetime' California storm

It is fair to say that Tuesday's storm was unprecedented. ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the Fujiwhara Effect here.

Here are some record statistics:

Pressure

Pressure dropped to 984.4mb, beating the monthly record of 990.2mb. Just like hurricanes, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

Once-in-a-lifetime storm

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, based in San Diego, tweeted saying this is a once-in-a-lifetime storm for California. These are the same people that developed the Atmospheric River Scale back in 2017.

San Francisco rainfall

Since October 1, San Francisco has now received more than 30 inches of rain. You'd have to go back to the very strong El Nino winter of 1997-1998 to find a wetter 5 month period. We're even doing better than the drought-busting winter of 2016-2017.

Rainfall in CA

More than 100 inches of rain since Nov. 1 was measured at the Monterey County Water Resources Agency automated rain gauge at Three Peaks -- elevation 3,362 ft.

