Get help during extreme weather emergencies

If you or someone you know needs help or a warm place to take shelter during storms, Call 311 (San Francisco) or 211 to find help near you. These Bay Area locations below also offer support during this time. Please call ahead when possible in case supplies are limited.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Sandbags:

Castro Valley

20336 San Miguel Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

19780 Cull Canyon Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546

First Presbyterian Church of Hayward Shelter - 2490 Grove Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546, (510) 634-4750

Fremont:

City Maintenance Center - 42551 Osgood Road, Fremont, CA 94539

Fremont Fire Station 5 - 55 Hackamore Lane, Fremont, CA 94539

Fremont Fire Station 10 - 5001 Deep Creek Road, Fremont, CA 94539

Hayward

951 Turner Court, Hayward, CA 94545

South Hayward Parish Winter Shelter - 27287 Patrick Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544, (510) 634-2229

Warming Shelters:

Alameda

Christ Episcopal Church - 1700 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501 Monday, Wednesday, Friday (showers available on Wednesdays and Fridays), (510) 832-1382, ext. 123, warmingcenter@hceb.org

Berkeley

Berkeley Emergency Storm Shelter - Dorothy Day House - 1931 Center Street Berkeley, CA 94704, (510) 705-1325, info@dorothydayhouse.org

Livermore

Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) - 4444 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550, (510) 224-3755

Oakland

Crossroads Emergency Shelter - East Oakland Community Project (EOCP) - 7515 International Boulevard, Oakland, CA, 94621, (510) 532-3211 info@eocp.net

Housing Resource Centers:

Berkeley

Women's Daytime Drop-in Center - 2218 Acton Street, Berkeley, CA 94702, Monday-Friday, (510) 548-2884, help@womensdropin.org

Emeryville

Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency - 2811 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA 94608, 10 AM - 2 PM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, (510) 899-4650 | (510) 844-8221

Hayward

Gail Steele Multi-Service Center (formerly Eden Area) - 24100 Amador Street, Haywayrd, CA 94544

Livermore

Livermore Self-Sufficiency Center - 2499 Constitution Dr., Livermore, CA 94551

Oakland

BACS Towne House Wellness Center - 629 Oakland Ave. Oakland, CA 94611, 1-4 PM Monday-Wednesday, (510) 658-9480

Eastmont Town Center - 6955 Foothill Boulevard, Suite 100 (Eastmont Self-Sufficiency Center) and Suite 143 (Adult and Aging Services), Oakland, CA 94605

Enterprise Self-Sufficiency Center - 8477 Enterprise Way, Oakland, CA 94621

Thomas L. Berkeley Square (North Oakland) - 2000 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Warming Centers:

Concord

Concord Shelter - CCHS - 2407 Arnold Industrial Way #C, Concord, CA 94520, (925) 646-5082

Richmond

Brookside Shelter - 847-C Brookside Drive, Richmond, CA 94801, (800) 799-5699

MARIN COUNTY

Warming Centers:

San Rafael

Severe Weather Emergency Shelter (SWES) - Marin Health and Human Services - 3240 Kerner Blvd., San Rafael, CA 94901, Wednesday and Thursday 5 PM - 6:30 AM

NAPA COUNTY

Sandbags:

Angwin

ANGWIN FIRE (VOLUNTEER DEPT.) STATION #18 - 275 College Ave., Angwin, 707-965-6551, PUC Public Safety

Calistoga

ST HELENA CALIF DEPT. FORESTRY STATION - 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., Calistoga (BETWEEN ST HELENA & CALISTOGA ACROSS FROM BIG TREE RD), 707-967-1467 (Open 24 hours)

Napa

NAPA RIVER RECLAMATION DISTRICT FACILITY PENNY WILSON - 1501 Milton Rd., Napa, CA 94558, 707-255-2996

NAPA COUNTY FIRE/DRY CREEK LAKOYA VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. STATION 16 - 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa, CA 94558, 707-944-1562

CIRCLE OAKS COMMUNITY WATER DISTRICT - End of Circle Oaks Drive

NAPA COUNTY FIRE/GORDON VALLEY VOLUNTEER FIRE STATION, #22 - 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Napa, CA, 707-363-4959

Warming Centers:

Napa

South Napa Shelter -100 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559, (707) 271-7818

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

Warming Centers:

Next Door Shelter - 1001 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, Intakes Every day until January 15,2023 Between 4 PM - 10 PM

MSC South - 525 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, Intakes Everyday until January 15,2023 Between 4 PM - 10 PM

Sanctuary - 201 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, Intakes Everyday until January 15,2023 Between 4 PM - 10 PM

St. Mary's Cathedral - 111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, Intakes Everyday until January 15,2023 Beginning at 6 PM

SAN MATEO COUNTY

Sandbags:

Redwood City

Redwood City Public Works Yard, 1400 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063

Warming Centers:

San Mateo

Samaritan House San Mateo - 4031 Pacific Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94403, Monday-Wednesday and Friday 9 AM - 5 PM; Thursday 9 AM - 12 PM (650) 347-3648

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Homelessness Help Center - 50 N B St., San Mateo, CA 94401, Monday - Friday 9 AM - 11 PM (650) 343-4403

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Sandbags:

Alviso

5030 N 1st St., Alviso, CA 95002 (located behind George Mayne Elementary School)

Morgan Hill

El Toro Fire Station - 18300 Old Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Palo Alto

1925 Embarcadero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303

San Jose

City Central Service Yard - 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue, San Jose, CA 95112

Santa Clara Valley Water District - Winfield Warehouse - 5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose, CA 95118, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue

Warming Centers:

Santa Clara

Santa Clara Senior Center - 1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050, Wednesday - Friday 7 AM - 3 PM

Community Recreation Center - 969 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95051, Wednesday - Thursday 8:30 AM - 6 PM; Friday 8:30 AM - 5 PM; Saturday 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Central Park Library - 2635 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, CA 95051, Wednesday 12 PM - 6 PM; Thursday 12 PM - 7 PM; Friday-Saturday 10 AM - 2 PM

Mission Branch Library - 1098 Lexington Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050, Wednesday 9 AM - 5PM; Thursday 1 PM - 5PM

Northside Branch Library - 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054, Wednesday 12 PM - 6 PM; Thursday 12 PM - 7 PM; Friday-Saturday 10 AM - 2 PM

SOLANO COUNTY

Warming Centers:

Norman C King South Vallejo Community Center - 545 Magazine St, Vallejo, Ca 94590, (707) 648-4620, 8 PM - 7 AM

SONOMA COUNTY

Sandbags:

Sonoma

Sonoma City Hall - 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476

Depot Park - 270 1st St W, Sonoma, CA 95476

Friedman's Home Improvement Center - 1360 Broadway Ave., Sonoma, CA 95476

Warming Centers:

Sonoma

Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) - 867 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476, Open Everyday 2 PM - 10 AM

Sonoma Veterans Building - 126 Frist Street, Sonoma, CA 95476, Open Every day 7 PM - 9 AM

Santa Rosa