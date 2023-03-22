At least 5 killed from Tuesday's powerful Bay Area storm, officials say

At least five people in the Bay Area have died as a result of Tuesday's powerful Level 3 storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least five people died as a result of Tuesday's powerful Level 3 Storm.

A falling tree killed a person at Lake Merritt in Oakland, according to our media partner, the East Bay Times.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed's office just confirmed two people died from storm-related injuries.

One of those deaths happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 23rd Ave. and Lincoln Way in San Francisco when a person was struck by a tree branch.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a person struck by fallen tree branches.

Officers say they rendered aid, and the victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

The second death in San Francisco was also brought to ZSFG but did not survive their injuries, the mayor's office said.

They said as a result of high winds, there were initial reports of over 700 fallen trees and limbs across the city and reports of glass and debris falling from high rise towers.

Two other people were killed when trees crushed their vehicles Tuesday night. One in Portola Valley and one in Rossmoor.

The CHP says the victim was in a work van when a tree fell and crushed it in Portola Valley. It happened on Alpine Drive Tuesday afternoon.

As crews were working to get the victim out, more trees fell... crushing another car parked nearby.

"With the roads so wet, and the ground so saturated and the wind being the way that it is, today is the day to not be driving. some of these events are just unpredictable unfortunately," said Sgt. Daniel Hill, CHP Redwood City.

Crews had to remove trees from the top of the car before they could tow it and get the victim out.

In Rossmoor, the Contra Costa Fire Department reported to a tree falling on car Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Stanely Dollar Drive.

The passenger in the car died after dangerous winds toppled the tree. The driver of the vehicle had no life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

