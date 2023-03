Caltrans has closed two lanes of eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road in Livermore after a mudslide caused a section of the curb to collapse.

2 lanes of eastbound I-580 in Livermore closed due to mudslide, crack on road

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans has closed two lanes of eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road in Livermore for emergency road repairs.

It's at a spot where an edge of the road has collapsed.

If you look closely on the right most lane, there's a crack down the middle of the lane.

The worry is that it may get bigger since it's next to that mudslide.

Caltrans is asking drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the backup.

