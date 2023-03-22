At least 900 fallen trees, branches in SF from deadly storm; clean-up efforts underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- High winds throughout the Bay Area on Tuesday blew down multiple trees and knocked out power, causing cancellations and delays on public transit, the closures of some highways and roads, and safety hazards as arcing power lines hit land.

Point Potrero in Richmond logged the highest Bay Area winds at 88 mph, according to the National Weather Service as of 8:08 p.m.

Los Gatos saw winds at 82 mph, Oakland International Airport and Mount Diablo logged winds at 74 mph in the East Bay, Napa saw gusts at 65 mph, San Francisco International Airport reached gusts of 64 mph, and the Monterey, Palo Alto and Watsonville airports all saw winds at up to 59 mph.

East Bay

In Alameda, the effects of Tuesday's storm could still be felt throughout the city which included a lampost that fell at a car dealership.

"It was actually a pretty nice day up until it wasn't. All of a sudden it started storming, and windy and crazy rain. I heard a boom and here we are," says Alex Dimant, the owner of Diamond Auto Sales.

That boom was the lamppost landing on an Audi SUV, busting through the panoramic roof. He says it took a forklift and four people to lift the pole to move the car. He is just thankful that no one was injured.

"That's my biggest thing. Nobody was hurt. And as I told you earlier, if money can fix it, its expense. It's not a problem," says Dimant.

And there were other issues around the city. A massive tree crushed a play structure at McKinley Park, where Carolyn Thamkul brings her young son.

"Absolutely shocked, completely surreal. We were just playing here on Monday," says Thumkal. "In the evening I went out and it was almost like a hurricane. Like a bomb cyclone."

Ricky Boniano is with the city's Recreation and Park Department. He says wind gusts were up to 80 mph.

"This (debris) is all over the parks. Almost every park in Alameda. I mean, it felt like a hurricane. I have never seen anything like that. Born and raised here 64 years. It's unreal," says Boniano.

Down trees forced closures on city roads. At one point, one lane of traffic getting onto the island was also closed. All that, combined with power outages and a wind advisory.

"We were concerned. We noticed on the weather reports they gave a warning about the wind and the saturated ground, there would be a lot of trees down. And, they were right," says long-time resident Maryann Thorton, who lives near the park.

San Francisco

San Francisco crews said Wednesday they are assessing and cleaning up the citywide damage caused by Tuesday's high winds and rain, including hundreds of fallen trees, power outages and major traffic disruptions.

Stormy conditions not only caused property damage, like glass and debris falling from high-rise buildings or 900 fallen trees and limbs -- it also resulted in two deaths.

The city said two people were brought to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday afternoon from storm-related injuries. Neither of them survived.

The hospital is also one of many facilities that lost power on Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., the hospital is operating on backup generators and remains fully operational, city officials said.

At the storm's peak, 35,000 customers lost power around the city, including facilities like the Public Works Yard and trailers for unsheltered people at Pier 94. Over 8,000 customers remain without power as of late Wednesday morning, according to the city.

Peninsula

Residents at about 30 homes in Woodside are being recommended to evacuate Wednesday morning because of a mudslide in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Sheriff's Office issued a "highly recommended evacuation" for homes in the 600 to 800 block of Patrol Road.

Residents are asked to pack a "go bag" with essential items and to leave since they will not have access to emergency services once the roadway gives out completely.

An evacuation location has not been set up yet for residents affected by the mudslide.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

