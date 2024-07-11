Warning issued over harmful algae blooms in Discovery Bay waterways

California water officials have issued a warning to stay out of the water in Discovery Bay after harmful algae blooms were found.

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Head down towards the waterways of Discovery Bay in East Contra Costa County, and you'll be greeted with a somewhat unpleasant site.

"People who come in, the first thing they'll do is come into the bay and see this green goo," says Tony George.

The California State Water Resources Control Board has issued a warning to stay out of the water after the discovery of algae blooms.

George is the vice president of the town's chamber of commerce.

He says while the algae bloom has happened every summer for the past few years, the recent heat waves have made it occur earlier than normal.

"This year, especially with the temperatures we've had out here up to 112, 113 degrees, it's been worse than it has been in a while," George said.

An issue, George believes, impacts the town not just environmentally but also economically.

He says with the warnings in place, he worries visitors will stay away from the town during the summer months.

Not to mention the locals - many of whom bought their homes so they too could be on the water.

With the problem getting worse and worse each year, officials in Discovery Bay say they're working with more local and state authorities to try and find a more permanent solution.

This is a task that's not always easy, says Jim Mattison of the Discovery Bay Foundation, who has been spearheading many of those efforts.

"Working with the state and working with the local, it's all the same thing, 'we got no money, we have no money, we have no money,'" Mattison said.

Mattison says using special hydrogen peroxide treatments have proven effective in killing the algae.

Now, he says its a matter of getting the funding and permits to actually make it happen.

"We can't keep kicking the can down the road anymore. It's time to buckle up. And we got to figure out how to get this done," said Mattison.

The California State Water Resources Control Board is investigating reports from some believe who believed they were sickened by the algae at Discovery Bay.