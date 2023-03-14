  • Watch Now

Report of falling glass from SF high rise prompts shelter-in-place, officials say

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 10:08PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is shelter-in-place-order in San Francisco after reports of falling glass due to high winds, officials say.

Firefighters say they have closed the streets around the Bank of America high-rise building at 555 California St.

This comes as the Bay Area is facing high winds with gusts as high as 88 miles per hour.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

