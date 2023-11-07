Salesforce's Dreamforce returning to SF in 2024 after questions over conference's future

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce's Dreamforce will return to San Francisco, CEO Marc Benioff and Mayor London Breed confirm.

The biggest AI conference is coming back to the Bay Area next September.

Mayor London Breed said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Dreamforce is about showcasing the world-changing ideas that are driving innovation and creativity and there is no better place to do that than the AI Capital of the World - San Francisco!," she posted.

PREVIOUS: The future of SF's biggest conference could be in question due to the homeless crisis

The future of SF Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has said that if this year's Dreamforce conference is impacted by the current homeless situation, it may be the last one held in San Francisco.

She also posted a photo of Breed and Benioff, where she thanked him.

Benioff had previously spoken about moving Dreamforce out of San Francisco, citing concerns with homelessness and drug use.

"In partnership with Mayor London Breed and our beloved city, Dreamforce 2023 set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers. Thank you San Francisco!," he also posted on X.

The conference dates will be September 17-19, 2024.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live