Man convicted in kidnapping of San Mateo County girl in 1995

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There have been new developments in a San Mateo County kidnapping case from 1995.

Kevin Lin, who was on the run for 22 years, has been convicted in the kidnapping of Kristine Chiu.

Prosecutors say Lin and two other men kidnapped the nine-year-old girl in Hillsborough and demanded a ransom of $800,000. The men released her after 12 hours and did not receive any money.

One suspect was caught and convicted.

Lin was captured in Los Angeles in 2017, prosecutors say he was the mastermind.

A third suspect, Brian Shieh, remains on the loose.
