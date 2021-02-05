'Shining light': Family, friends describe 26-year-old killed by driver in stolen car in SF

Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic collision left a 26-year-old pedestrian dead and sent several other people to a hospital on Thursday morning near San Francisco State University, police said.The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Merced Boulevard at Higuera Avenue, San Francisco police said.Later Thursday, police revealed that the suspect involved in the crash was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) after a grand theft conviction and was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer that had previously been reported stolen out of San Jose.31-year-old San Francisco resident Jerry Lyons, was taken to the hospital and later taken into police custody.Lyons is facing several charges, including DUI, speeding and running a red light. We have a full list of his charges at the bottom of this post.At the scene, officers found the 26-year-old victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.Friends and family members confirm to ABC7 News the victim was Sheria Musyoka. Musyoka leaves behind a wife and three-year-old son.Sheria had just graduated from Dartmouth and was in the top three percent in his class. Loved ones say he worked hard, and had just received his green card in the last two months.His wife released a statement to ABC7 News describing his fun personality and empathetic nature:Musyoka worked on a talent acquisition team at Akili Interactive & Verana Health. The company released a statement saying:The collision involved eight cars and, as a result, five others were hospitalized, all with injuries not considered life-threatening.Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.San Francisco police filed the following charges against Lyons:Lyons was released on PRCS to county probation from California State Prison following a grand theft conviction, according to police.Police also tell us Lyons was previously arrested in December 2020 by the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco for driving a stolen vehicle, being an unlicensed driver and DUI.San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's Office released the following statement about the incident: