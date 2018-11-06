Man killed in shooting at Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael ID'd

e Marin County Sheriff's office has identified Nathan Lamont Hill, 52, from Vallejo as the man who was killed in a shooting at Helen Vine Recovery Center on Monday. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
The Marin County Sheriff's office has identified Nathan Lamont Hill, 52, from Vallejo as the man who was killed in a shooting at Helen Vine Recovery Center on Monday.

Two others were injured in the shooting at the detox center. The surviving victims were identified as 32-year-old Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, an employee of the facility and 30-year-old Brittney Kehaulani McCann of Marin City, who has a dating relationship with the suspect. Both remain hospitalized

Authorities said the shootings took place at 1:30 a.m. inside the center as patients slept. It's still not clear if the shootings took place in one room, or whether the suspect knew his way around and stalked his victims. The sheriff's department has not said how many shots were fired, or the type of weapon.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Davance Lamar Reed, a transient between Marin City and Vallejo. Deputies have not said whether they captured him, or if he surrendered.
