The California Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward after a man and his service dog were injured in a shooting on a freeway in Oakland Friday night.The CHP received a report of a shooting on eastbound I-980 near I-580 around 7:30 p.m. Friday and found a silver Hyundai Sonata in the center divider.The driver, a white male, told officers he was driving in the far left lane when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. The driver was struck in the neck and also injured by shattered glass. His injuries were non-life threatening. His service dog was struck in the shoulder and transported by the CHP to a veterinarian hospital. The dog is also expected to survive.The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 1-800-tell-chp.