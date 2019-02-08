RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

He says he felt so lucky, he bought his first-ever lottery ticket. (KGO-TV)

By
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
When concrete fell from the upper deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, one of those chunks actually crashed down onto someone's car.

Graham Edwards of Sonoma survived the incident, but his white Mercedes took a big hit.

"That's from a rock falling from above," said Edwards as he showed ABC7 News the damage.



He's the backstory, or maybe the footnote to Thursday's Richmond Bridge traffic nightmare.

"How much time did you have?" we asked him.

"None," said Edwards. At best, he had an instant before concrete crashed onto his his car from the upper deck.

RELATED: Caltrans to close all but one lane in both directs of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge overnight

He guess eight or ten pieces fell.

Graham is the one person who felt lucky during that longest of days for commuters because that concrete did not crash through the windshield. And, that his wife Sarah, was not in the passenger seat.



"If this could happen to me, it could happen to anybody," he said.

Instead, paperwork happened today.

Graham spent today filling out forms, sending a claim to the state for damage to his car.

VIDEO: Here's where concrete chunks on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from, fell

That is the difference between asking a person what happened, and doing his obituary.

'Would you trust that bridge again?" we asked.

"I do not. If I can avoid it, I will avoid it at all costs."

See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure.
