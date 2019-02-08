Caltrans to close all but one lane in both directs of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge overnight

Caltrans just announced they will close all but one lane in both directions on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge from 9 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.The closure will allow repair crews to put larger metal plates over a damaged section of the bridge where chunks of concrete fell onto cars Thursday.Caltrans confirmed Friday what the ABC7 News I-Team reported-- that an expansion joint, worn down by heavy traffic, caused the trouble.Caltrans says there may be additional closures Saturday.A permanent fix will begin next week.