Man wrongly convicted of a Golden State Killer murder, attorney says

Attorney Annee Della Donna believes that William Evins was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 murder and the victim was instead slain by "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
An Orange County attorney believes a woman murdered in 1979 was a victim of the Golden State Killer and not the man who was ultimately convicted of her killing.

Nearly three decades ago, authorities arrested construction worker William Evins following the rape and murder of 28-year-old Joan Anderson at her Fountain Valley, Calif., home.

However, attorney Annee Della Donna believes the killer was Joseph DeAngelo, the man accused of 12 murders and dozens of rapes across California in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"We believe that this murder is another Golden State Killer case," Della Donna said.

"Her ankles were tightly tied with a cord from the window blinds. She was bludgeoned over 20 times with a hammer."

After the Supreme Court ruled that witness testimony against him was actually inadmissible in 1984, Evins was set to be released. But a jailhouse informant testified against him.

Evins took a plea deal and died of a heart attack in prison in 2013.

Della Donna believes that testing the DNA evidence will clear his name and link another crime to DeAngelo.

"The complete lack of evidence tying William Lee Evins to the Joan Virginia Anderson case is overwhelming," she said.

The Orange County District Attorney's office has agreed to review the case and look for evidence it can test for DNA.

