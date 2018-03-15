OFFICER KILLED

Marin Co. deputy killed in accident remembered as 'tremendous person'

A Marin County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed early this morning after crashing into a tree on Hwy 1 while responding to a 911 call. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a solemn moment on Thursday afternoon on Highway 101 as firefighters from Petaluma paid their respect to a man who dedicated his life to serving others... Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle.

The 24-year-old died overnight on Highway 1 in a car crash. Patrol cars sounded their siren and followed in a procession escorting Zirkle's body to a funeral home in San Anselmo.

Zirkle appeared to have lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a tree..just north of Point Reyes Station. He had been with the department two and a half years. Zirkle graduated from San Marin High School in Novato and would often go back to visit.

"I would see him and talk to him and ask him about his pursuit of law enforcement and I just thought that was perfect for him. He was just so happy at what he was doing," said Mike Casper, the Assistant High School Principal at San Marin High School.

Zirkle was the quarterback on the football team and played point guard on the basketball team. Casper described him as tremendous, a young man who was always smiling and always willing to help others. When the head basketball coach passed away this year, Zirkle stepped up and helped coach the team. It was his way of giving back.

"He was so young so full of energy, the student he was, the leader, this whole community the school meant so much to him and he had so much ahead of him," said Casper.

Zirkle leaves behind his parents, two brothers and a fiancée.

Click here to donate to the Marin County Deputy Sheriffs' Association.
