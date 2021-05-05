Marin Municipal Water District approves more restrictions

Residents will be limited to turning on the sprinklers twice a week unless it is a drip system.
Pools will need covers to keep the water from evaporating.
California Dreaming: Farmers, scientists sustainably getting by with less water
The board's vote Tuesday night was unanimous. These measures take effect immediately.
There already are restrictions on washing cars and power washing driveways and sidewalks.
