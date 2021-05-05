Marin Municipal Water District approves more restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10469348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California's Central Valley is no stranger to drought, and because of that, farmers and scientists are joining forces to figure out how to get by with less.

CORTE MADERA. CALIF. (KGO) -- New developments in our California drought watch: the Marin Municipal Water District has approved more water restrictions.Residents will be limited to turning on the sprinklers twice a week unless it is a drip system.Pools will need covers to keep the water from evaporating.The board's vote Tuesday night was unanimous. These measures take effect immediately.There already are restrictions on washing cars and power washing driveways and sidewalks.