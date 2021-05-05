drought

Marin Municipal Water District approves more restrictions

EMBED <>More Videos

Marin water district approves more restrictions

CORTE MADERA. CALIF. (KGO) -- New developments in our California drought watch: the Marin Municipal Water District has approved more water restrictions.

Residents will be limited to turning on the sprinklers twice a week unless it is a drip system.

Pools will need covers to keep the water from evaporating.

California Dreaming: Farmers, scientists sustainably getting by with less water
EMBED More News Videos

California's Central Valley is no stranger to drought, and because of that, farmers and scientists are joining forces to figure out how to get by with less.



The board's vote Tuesday night was unanimous. These measures take effect immediately.

There already are restrictions on washing cars and power washing driveways and sidewalks.



Related stories and videos:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycorte maderawater conservationswimmingsocietypoolcalifornia watermarin countydrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
West Marin residents say their wells are nearly completely dry
EBMUD starts 4 month drought response plan
CA Drought: Dying trees in Marin Co. to be cut down Tuesday
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News