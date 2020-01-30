building a better bay area

Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in San Francisco

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bicyclists on Market Street in San Francisco were in a very good mood this morning.

"I am loving this! Thank you, Mayor London Breed! Thank you SFMTA! This is amazing!" exclaimed Mike Vladimer, who commutes every day on his bike.

RELATED: 7 questions answered about Market Street going car-free in San Francisco

Today is the first day that private cars are not allowed on Market Street from Van Ness to the Ferry building in an effort to ease congestion and keep pedestrians and bicyclists safer.



Parking control officers were stationed at a few intersections to help guide people. They said bicyclists have been thanking them.

"I tried to high five one of the officers. They gave me a thumbs up instead. This is like the best. This is totally the future of transportation," Vladimer said.

One officer told us the morning went pretty smoothly.

"I've only had one or two vehicles that have tried to make the right turn onto Market. But they see me directing them to go forward and they obey so no confrontation so far," said parking control officer Ed Montoya.

He is worried, though, about the afternoon commute.

"Later in the afternoon when people are trying to go home to get across the bridge that's when I anticipate it is going to be a little heavier," he said.



City officials will have extra patrols out for the next couple of weeks to help guide people. They won't be handing out tickets yet but when they do it will cost $238.

Commercial vehicles are still allowed on Market along with emergency vehicles, paratransit vehicles and taxi cabs. Ride share cars such as Lyft and Uber are not allowed.

City officials have alerted GPS apps to not direct drivers onto Market Street.

There's already talk of doing similar projects on Valencia Street in the Mission and possibly Leavenworth in the Tenderloin.

ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, asked mayor Breed about just that, while they rode down Market Street on a duck tram, with other city officials, "Is the city hoping to expand this private car free zone to other areas?"

"Well I think we want to make sure, because this took so long and we know that there are some challenges. We want to see the results of the impacts on this street' Breed said. "We are hoping that this makes a difference as it relates to safety. We've lost too many lives because of collisions that could have been avoided and this is one of the most heavily used streets in our city to get people to and from work and so this is something that's important for public safety and also as a growing city we've got to start thinking differently about how we move people around more efficiently. In fact, this is supposed to increase public transportation by 25%.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscobuilding a better bay arealyftcarsmuniridesharecommutinguberdrivingsfmtatraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News