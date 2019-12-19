House red-tagged after being hit by massive oak tree in Redwood City

A massive oak tree fell onto a house Thursday morning on Ferndale Way in Redwood City.

By Anser Hassan
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive oak tree fell onto a house Thursday morning on Ferndale Way in Redwood City.

According to Cal Fire, the huge oak tree crashed into the living room just after 7 a.m. Fire crews say the house sits on a hill and the tree was behind the house.

From a nearby driveway, it appears that part of the kitchen may have been impacted as well.



Cal Fire tweeted that the ground has been saturated by the recent rains, which likely caused the oak to fall.

The homeowner spent the morning investigating his property. He wouldn't speak on camera but did say that no one was injured.

He says his house has been red-tagged and a tarp covers the hole in the roof. The homeowner says that he won't be allowed back in until the tree is completely removed.



He told Cal Fire that he recently had the tree trimmed.

The tree fell onto the one house and did not impact any other neighbors. The house is located on a hillside neighborhood with lots of large trees and small lane roads.
