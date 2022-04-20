Politics

Supervisor Matt Haney wins SF's Assembly District 17 race in special election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney won in a special election Tuesday night for the State Assembly District 17 seat against former Supervisor David Campos.

Haney has a sizeable lead over Campos receiving about 63 percent of the vote.

The winner will fill David Chiu's District 17 seat, who resigned after being named city attorney by Mayor London Breed.

Haney took to Twitter Tuesday night and declared victory.

Mayor Breed will now select Haney's replacement on the board of supervisors.

The runoff was necessary because neither candidate got 50 percent of the vote in February's special election.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

