Special election: How San Francisco's Assembly District 17 race will impact city, residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is holding a special election Tuesday with three races on the ballot that includes the recall of three school board members, filling a state assembly seat and confirming the city assessor-recorder.

To get a better idea of how the Assembly District 17 race impacts the city, San Francisco Standard reporter Sarah Wright joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to break it all down and explain the impact of a new moderate political advocacy group. She also talks about the differing election night parties and what it reveal about the candidates.

