The SF Standard: Breaking down the race for San Francisco's Assembly District 17

The brand new San Francisco Standard has recruited a team of journalists with a goal to serve everyone with a stake in the future of San Francisco.
ABC7 News is excited to announce a partnership with The San Francisco Standard to showcase some of their deep and insightful reporting on the city.
Today, we're highlighting their in-depth reporting on the Assembly District 17 race. The seat represents the city of San Francisco at the state capitol.
SF Standard reporter Annie Gaus talked to everyone who's running and explains why it matters.
Matt Haney: I'm Running on a Platform of 'Policy Outcomes and Solutions'
Matt Haney, the current supervisor of District 6 in San Francisco, says he's running on a platform of outcomes and solutions, particularly around housing. "There has to be accountability when folks say, 'Not in my backyard,'" said Haney.
David Campos: San Francisco, at a 'Critical Crossroads,' Must Become 'More Equitable'
David Campos, a formerly undocumented public servant running for Assembly District 17 in 2022, told the SF Standard that his campaign is focused on representing the voices and needs of underserved communities, especially communities of color.
Thea Selby: 'I'm the Only Woman In The Race'
Candidate for AD17 Thea Selby says she's in this race because she's the only woman and only parent running. "I think that that gives me distinct experiences, life experiences, real world experiences of living and raising a working family here in San Francisco. And I think that resonates with the voters."
Bilal Mahmood: 'Stakes Way Too High' to Rely on Politics As Usual
Assembly District 17 candidate Bilal Mahmood has a background in business and technology-not politics. But he says that's exactly what San Francisco needs to see real change: "I'm the person to solve the challenges we have ahead because they haven't solved it in the last 10 years," he told the SF Standard.
