The story of a decades-long vacant lot on San Francisco's Nob Hill could help explain the city's ongoing housing crisis, SF Standard reports.

Story of vacant lot on SF's Nob Hill could help explain city's ongoing housing crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We often hear about how San Francisco needs to build more housing, so why has a prime location sat vacant for decades?

The vacant lot at 941 Powell Street, which is in the prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, is available at $13.5 million.

MORE: State warns SF it may lose funding if city doesn't meet housing goal

CA warns SF it may lose funding if city doesn California warns San Francisco that it may lose funding if the city doesn't meet the housing goal of 82,000 units in eight years.

Our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, has an article looking at how the mystery behind this lot could help explain the city's housing crisis.

Josh Koehn with our media partners at The San Francisco Standard joined ABC7 News' 'Getting Answers' to talk about the history of the property and where they went looking for answers.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live