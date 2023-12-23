Street Cleaning Parking app made by SF tech couple helps you avoid fines, the Standard reports

One San Francisco couple fed up with parking fines is taking matters into their own hands.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you live in, work in, or have simply ever been to San Francisco, you know: parking is a problem.

From permit zones to construction and street sweeping, there are plenty of ways to get a ticket and that can really add up.

But now, one couple fed up with the fines is taking matters into their own hands.

They've created an app to help avoid getting ticketed.

You can read all about it in a new article from our media partner, the SF Standard.

Garrett Leahy, a reporter for the Standard and author of the article, joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to give us the details.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

