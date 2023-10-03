Parking meters in San Francisco made over $50 million last year, with one near Pierce and Lombard streets raking in $17,000, according to analysis.

Here's how much the most expensive parking meter in San Francisco made last year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have parked in San Francisco, you must have fed a meter at some point.

The hours can change, the days they are enforced can vary, and some times even the rate can fluctuate.

But have you ever wondered how much money they take in?

Our media partner, The San Francisco Standard, has a new article out that looks at the annual revenue from meters - and it turns out not all meters are created equal.

The Standard reports that a single parking meter near the corner of Pierce and Lombard streets brought in over $17,000 in fees just in the past year, making it the city's highest revenue generator.

According to the report, it costs $10.75 per hour to park at that location between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, up from $10 an hour during the week, and $82 to leave a car there for the whole weekend day.

In total, San Francisco racked up $51.7 million across nearly 23,000 parking meters in the past year, according to the analysis.

For more insight, The San Francisco Standard reporter Noah Boston takes us for a look at the eye-opening amount the city makes from parking meters, and where all that money goes.

