The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plans to extend metered parking hours until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

SFMTA to extend parking meter hours and include Sundays. Here's what drivers need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is about to launch its biggest change to the city's parking meters in nearly 70 years.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plans to extend metered parking hours starting this summer until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, which is currently until 6 p.m. in most areas.

The SFMTA says it will start in six phases beginning in July 2023 and continue through December 2024.

The agency is also adding meter hours from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The SFMTA says parking meters already operate in the evenings or on Sundays in some areas, including Mission Bay, South Beach, the 18th Street business district in Potrero Hill and along the Embarcadero.

VIDEO: 25% fewer Muni buses possible as SFMTA faces potential $214 million deficit

SFMTA says this will make parking meter hours more consistent city-wide and will generate revenue to help sustain Muni service.

Extended Parking Meter Hours Phasing Plan :

Source: SFMTA

Current evening/Sunday meter hours

Mission Bay

South Beach

Port/Embarcadero

Phase 1

July 2023

Dogpatch

Fisherman's Wharf

Phase 2

September 2023

North Beach

Central SoMa

Western SoMa

Hayes Valley

Civic Center

Lower Polk

Upper Polk

Financial District

Telegraph Hill

Union Square

Union Street/Cow Hollow

Marina

Upper Fillmore

Phase 3

October to December 2023

Lower Divisadero

Upper Divisadero

Western Addition

Castro/Upper Market/Duboce Triangle

Inner Sunset

Middle Irving

Upper Haight

Cole Valley

Showplace Square/Northern Potrero

Potrero Hill (18th Street)

Phase 4

January - March 2024

Ocean Avenue

Laurel/Presidio Heights

Lone Mountain

Inner Clement

Inner Geary

Inner Balboa

Noe Valley

Bernal Heights (Cortland)

Glen Park

Phase 5

April - May 2024

West Portal

Outer Clement

Outer Geary

Outer Balboa

Outer Noriega

Inner Noriega

Taraval

UCSF/Parnassus

Phase 6

May - December 2024

Bayview

Visitacion Valley

San Bruno

Excelsior/Outer Mission

24th Street/Calle 24

Inner Mission

Mission south of 24th

Northeast Mission

Tenderloin

Lower Fillmore/Japantown

Lower Haight

Chinatown

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live