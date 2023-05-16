SFMTA to extend parking meter hours and include Sundays. Here's what drivers need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is about to launch its biggest change to the city's parking meters in nearly 70 years.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plans to extend metered parking hours starting this summer until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, which is currently until 6 p.m. in most areas.
The SFMTA says it will start in six phases beginning in July 2023 and continue through December 2024.
The agency is also adding meter hours from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The SFMTA says parking meters already operate in the evenings or on Sundays in some areas, including Mission Bay, South Beach, the 18th Street business district in Potrero Hill and along the Embarcadero.
VIDEO: 25% fewer Muni buses possible as SFMTA faces potential $214 million deficit
SFMTA says this will make parking meter hours more consistent city-wide and will generate revenue to help sustain Muni service.
Extended Parking Meter Hours Phasing Plan:
Source: SFMTA
Current evening/Sunday meter hours
Mission Bay
South Beach
Port/Embarcadero
Phase 1
July 2023
Dogpatch
Fisherman's Wharf
Phase 2
September 2023
North Beach
Central SoMa
Western SoMa
Hayes Valley
Civic Center
Lower Polk
Upper Polk
Financial District
Telegraph Hill
Union Square
Union Street/Cow Hollow
Marina
Upper Fillmore
Phase 3
October to December 2023
Lower Divisadero
Upper Divisadero
Western Addition
Castro/Upper Market/Duboce Triangle
Inner Sunset
Middle Irving
Upper Haight
Cole Valley
Showplace Square/Northern Potrero
Potrero Hill (18th Street)
Phase 4
January - March 2024
Ocean Avenue
Laurel/Presidio Heights
Lone Mountain
Inner Clement
Inner Geary
Inner Balboa
Noe Valley
Bernal Heights (Cortland)
Glen Park
Phase 5
April - May 2024
West Portal
Outer Clement
Outer Geary
Outer Balboa
Outer Noriega
Inner Noriega
Taraval
UCSF/Parnassus
Phase 6
May - December 2024
Bayview
Visitacion Valley
San Bruno
Excelsior/Outer Mission
24th Street/Calle 24
Inner Mission
Mission south of 24th
Northeast Mission
Tenderloin
Lower Fillmore/Japantown
Lower Haight
Chinatown
