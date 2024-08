San Francisco Muni unveils new holiday sweater

San Francisco's Muni seems to be taking a page from BART's book by dropping a holiday sweater.

San Francisco's Muni seems to be taking a page from BART's book by dropping a holiday sweater.

San Francisco's Muni seems to be taking a page from BART's book by dropping a holiday sweater.

San Francisco's Muni seems to be taking a page from BART's book by dropping a holiday sweater.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Muni seems to be taking a page from BART's book by dropping a holiday sweater.

It's called the "Icons of San Francisco" sweater.

MORE: Have a piece of BART with you every step of the way with new 'System Map' flip flops

There are cable cars, Coit Tower and the Telegraph Hill parrots wrapped around the Muni logo and some holly.

The sweaters are on sale now for $55.