Have a piece of BART with you every step of the way with new 'System Map' flip flops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can now have a piece of BART with you every step of the way... literally.

BART just dropped these new "System Map Flip Flops" for $24.

It features a map design that includes the different stations and black rubber straps.

People are reacting on BART's social media post.

One person made a joke about the slippers saying quote: "They'll get you there faster than BART anyways."

