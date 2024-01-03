You can borrow hiking gear from participating Bay Area libraries for free: Here's how

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local Bay Area libraries. You could check out some hiking gear, as well!

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local Bay Area libraries. You could check out some hiking gear, as well!

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local Bay Area libraries. You could check out some hiking gear, as well!

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local Bay Area libraries. You could check out some hiking gear, as well!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area hikers, listen up.

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local libraries.

You might be able to check out some hiking gear for free, too!

Our media partners at The San Francisco Standard found some libraries offering bear canisters, backpack kits and more to library card holders.

Here's a list of the participating libraries:

Berkeley Public Library

Contra Costa County Library

San Mateo County Libraries

Santa Clara City Library

Sunnyvale Public Library

MORE: California library cardholders can check out free passes to state parks

The rules for each library are different, but signing up for a library card gets the process started.

You can pair your gear with a California State Parks pass, which is available for check out from any California public library.

Passes allow access to more than 200 state parks.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live