You can borrow hiking gear from participating Bay Area libraries for free: Here's how

KGO logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 9:31PM
You could borrow hiking gear from your Bay Area library for free
You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local Bay Area libraries. You could check out some hiking gear, as well!
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area hikers, listen up.

You could borrow more than just books and DVD's from your local libraries.

You might be able to check out some hiking gear for free, too!

Our media partners at The San Francisco Standard found some libraries offering bear canisters, backpack kits and more to library card holders.

Here's a list of the participating libraries:

  • Berkeley Public Library
  • Contra Costa County Library
  • San Mateo County Libraries
  • Santa Clara City Library
  • Sunnyvale Public Library

    • MORE: California library cardholders can check out free passes to state parks

    The rules for each library are different, but signing up for a library card gets the process started.

    You can pair your gear with a California State Parks pass, which is available for check out from any California public library.

    Passes allow access to more than 200 state parks.

