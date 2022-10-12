Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper in Menlo Park, police say

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A tree trimmer died after falling into a chipper in Menlo Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The workplace death was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where officers arrived to find the worker had died.

The identity of the worker will be released by the San Mateo County coroner's office, and the death is being investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Following the incident, Cal/OSHA released the following statement to ABC7 News: "On October 11, Cal/OSHA was notified an employee of FA Bartlett Tree Expert Company died the same day in Menlo Park. According to the outside source, the employee was pulled into the chipper during tree trimming operations. Cal/OSHA is investigating and has six months to issue citations if health and safety violations are found."

Residents were warned there was going to be tree-trimming activity on Tuesday and tell our reporter they're shaken up.

Bay City News contributed to this report.