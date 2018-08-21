MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe

Here's a look at what we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, more than a month before her body was reportedly found. (ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
More than a month after Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts went missing, authorities believe they have found her body.

A body was discovered on Tuesday, Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told AP. He said they believe it is Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was last seen on the evening of July 18 while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old was living with her longtime boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother for the summer. Both brothers were out of town that night, and authorities earlier stated that neither was a suspect in her disappearance.

A reward fund meant for information leading to her safe return broke local records, reaching nearly $400,000. Willey said that money will now go toward information leading to the capture of any suspects.

Authorities have not yet released any more information about the discovery.
