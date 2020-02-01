Police arrest third suspect in deadly Oakland Starbucks laptop theft, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A third arrest has been made in the deadly laptop robbery in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

RELATED: Man killed trying to stop Oakland laptop theft was about to celebrate birthday, friend tells ABC7

34-year-old Shuo Zeng was killed on his birthday on Dec. 31, while trying to retrieve a laptop after it was stolen from an Oakland Starbucks.

Shuo ran after the suspects, and was reportedly dragged by the fleeing suspect's SUV after he tried to jump into the car as it drove away from the busy coffee shop on Mountain Boulevard.

RELATED: 2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland

The two suspects who were arrested earlier in the case have been identified as 22-year-old Byron Reed and 21-year-old Javon Eugene Lee.

Reed faces multiple charges including murder. He has a previous conviction on robbery in San Francisco.

Lee is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

RELATED: I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect

Prosecutors say Reed was the driver of the getaway vehicle and as Zeng tried chase after the suspects, there was struggle.

Zeng was hit by the vehicle as the suspects escaped from the scene at the Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

Lee and Reed have not yet entered a plea, according to the District Attorney's office.

RELATED: Deadly Oakland laptop theft victim remembered, suspects back in court

The Oakland Police Department says thanks in part to Montclair Village Association surveillance video that captured the getaway vehicle's license plate.

"Without the cameras that the Montclair Village Association installed we may not have captured these criminals," said Toni Mikulka, assistant director of the Montclair Village Association.
Oakland Police Department are not releasing additional information of the third suspect yet and they say the investigation is still ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairoaklandtheftcrimearrestmurderman injuredhomicide investigationman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News