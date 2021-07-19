Pets & Animals

Mountain lion likely killed Fairfield resident's animals, sheriff's officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Fairfield community warned of mountain lion attack

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Solano County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community about a mountain lion attack.

It happened Saturday morning in Fairfield just west of Travis Air Force Base. A resident called the Sheriff's Office to report that some of their animals had been attacked and killed.

RELATED: Mountain lion spotted in Petaluma, police say

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife came out and verified that the animals were likely killed by a mountain lion.

Residents in the area are being warned to be cautious and, if possible, move pets and livestock to a more secure area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfairfieldmountain lion sightingwild animalsanimal newsanimal attackanimalscalifornia department of fish and wildlife
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News