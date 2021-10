Mountain lion likely killed Fairfield resident's animals, sheriff's officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Solano County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community about a mountain lion attack.It happened Saturday morning in Fairfield just west of Travis Air Force Base. A resident called the Sheriff's Office to report that some of their animals had been attacked and killed.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife came out and verified that the animals were likely killed by a mountain lion.Residents in the area are being warned to be cautious and, if possible, move pets and livestock to a more secure area.