Mountain lion spotted in Petaluma, police say

Petaluma police initially issued an alert at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday about the sighting reported east of the highway and south of Corona Road.
RELATED: Mountain lion found in SF tree from Santa Cruz Mountains, zoo officials say
Shortly after 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, the animal was seen west of Hill Boulevard and about 90 minutes later it was seen in the hillside beyond Hayes Lane.
If the mountain lion is seen in residential areas again, people are asked to call Petaluma police and should avoid the animal.
VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home