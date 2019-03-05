Murdered South San Jose mother remembered as 'lovely person'

EMBED <>More Videos

A San Jose woman is being mourned by her neighbors and friends after she was found dead in her home.

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The multi-colored flowers placed in front of a garage door seemed to be the only bright spot along Knollfield Way on Monday morning.

The garage is attached to the home that belonged to Bambi Larson. The mother of two was found dead inside the property last Thursday. The incident was the first violent crime the street had ever experienced.

"Never been something like that," Angelo Bondi, a neighbor since 1980 said. "Never."

RELATED: New details emerge in murder of South San Jose mother

According to sources, police have a person of interest in mind. Officers stepped up their patrols over the weekend and searched the Thousand Oaks street all over again. They looked in bushes, homes, and cameras like Bondi's.

"I've got one over there, then they look here and the other side," Bondi told ABC7 News.

Bondi said officers didn't find anything on his cameras but did see someone appearing suspicious on another neighbor's home surveillance camera. Neighbors told ABC7 News investigators located a stained sweater thrown in a trash can nearby and collected it as evidence.

ABC7 News cameras captured officers leaving Knollfield Way on Monday. Our crew saw them looking into trash cans just before they drove off.

"I'm glad they're getting some activity and I hope they find this person," Daniel Washer, a neighbor and friend of Larson said. "It really saddens me that she's passed. My wife is quite upset."

"She's a lovely person," Washer said. "I think most of the people in the neighborhood really like her. Very kind, very sweet. She had a great dog."

Larson worked for a local biotechnology company. It was a concerned colleague that led to the discovery of Larson's body. She hadn't shown up for work.

Roche Sequencing Solutions released the following statement to ABC7 News, "We are very saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend. Given the nature of the case, we cannot comment further."

It's not clear exactly how Larson was killed. San Jose Police said they would not be sharing any new information on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san josesouth san josemurdersjpdwoman killedinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police investigate murder of San Jose mother
TOP STORIES
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Contentious post-strike board meeting in Oakland after budget cuts approved
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
Students urging San Jose State to provide help to homeless students
Brief break from the rain by the end of the week
Source: Warriors set to sign Bogut for stretch run
A young Stephen Curry fan gets the surprise of a lifetime.
Show More
Pho soup for the soul from the Bay Area's Noodle Girl
Georgia college professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Sisters found alive after being lost in Humboldt Co. wilderness
More TOP STORIES News