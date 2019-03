SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have a person of interest in mind for the murder of Bambi Larson, sources tell ABC7.The mother of two adult children was found dead inside her Knollfield Way home.A close friend named Laura Bisceglia, did not want to be seen on camera.But she did say, "It's just surreal. I can't imagine anyone wanting to harm this lady. She's a beautiful person."Starting today, San Jose police are upping patrols in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood.Neighbors and friends are scared, sad, and speechless.Diana Ackley lived next door to Larson for 20 years and said, "I'm trying so hard not to cry. It's just so hard to face it all, you know?"Thursday afternoon Larson hadn't come to work, and so a coworker got worried and called the victim's son. The two of them came to the house, unlocked the door, and found her body in the bedroom.Nitin Miranda walks by Larson's home twice a day with his dog and said, "It's scary, very scary for us. Pretty safe neighborhood, otherwise hardly any crime around. It's disturbing."Investigators have no motive for the murder.In the meantime, friends like Bisceglia are trying to live with their pain, knowing a cherished woman, is gone."Just a very kind-hearted person. I'm gonna miss her."