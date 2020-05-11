Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 38 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Officials said there are a total of 38 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the increase of cases of the evolving syndrome, possibly related to COVID-19, during a press conference Sunday morning.

One death has been reported in the city and another nine cases are still pending investigation.

De Blasio said 47% of those 38 cases have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81% have antibodies.

RELATED: https://abc7chicago.com/coronavirus-kids-mystery-illness-covid-19-covid-symptoms/6157660/

Symptoms of PMSIS include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

The mayor announced immediate actions were being taken to help fight the disease including testing all children with symptoms for antibodies, alerting parents of more than one million children and directing Regional Enrichment Centers to increase enforcement of masks and use of hand sanitizer.

In addition to the NYC cases, two other children have died in New York state, for a total of three fatalities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that another two deaths in the state are currently under investigation.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms: Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

Statewide, there are at least 85 cases -- mostly in children between the ages of toddlers and elementary school.

Health officials say they are still learning how the disease manifests. New York is helping develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cuomo said.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalillnesscoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildrenhospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Cuomo gives COVID-19 briefing with county executives
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
How NY street corner erupts into outdoor dance party
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Coronavirus: Blood drive to take place in Sonoma today
SF hospital needs help identifying patient in its care
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of getting wet today and tomorrow
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
Increase in unusual wildlife sightings across Bay Area, animal rescue expert explains why
Surfer killed in Santa Cruz shark attack was passionate about the sport
More TOP STORIES News