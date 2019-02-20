OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy

EMBED </>More Videos

The Napa County Sheriff's Office released bodycamera video from a deadly confrontation between a deputy and a man they say was armed. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Napa County Sheriff's Office released bodycamera video from a deadly confrontation between a deputy and a man they say was armed.

Officials say this all started with a traffic stop on Henry Road in Napa County.


The sheriff's office says a deputy saw the car parked around 11 p.m. Sunday and got out to speak with the driver.

The deputy then radioed that shots have been fired.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials say they aren't yet releasing details on what led the officer to fire her weapon.

The man in the car was killed. The deputy says the man did have a gun.

They have not identified the deputy.

Police say no one else was involved. There was no one else in the car and no witnesses in the very remote area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingofficer involved shootingfatal shootingdeadly shootingNapa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Armed suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. deputy
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Oakland teachers, school district leave negotiating table
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
Oakland Teacher Strike: By the numbers
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
Oakland principals lobby lawmakers in Sacramento
Puma sneakers appear to be inspired by In-N-Out Burger
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Show More
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
More News