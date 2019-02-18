OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Armed suspect fatally shot by Napa County sheriff's deputy

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy overnight. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
An investigation is underway Monday morning after a man was shot and killed overnight by a Napa County sheriff's deputy.

Officials say this all started with a traffic stop on Henry Road in Napa County.


The sheriff's office says a deputy saw the car parked around 11 p.m. Sunday and got out to speak with the driver.

The deputy then radioed that shots have been fired.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials say they aren't yet releasing details on what led the officer to fire her weapon.

The man in the car was killed. The deputy says the man did have a gun.

They have not identified the deputy.

Police say no one else was involved. There was no one else in the car and no witnesses in the very remote area.
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
