Officers shot, killed armed alleged homicide suspect in West Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed an alleged homicide suspect in West Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near DeFremery Park on the corner of 16th and Adeline.

OPD says Sacramento Police officers were in Oakland conducting a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Those officers asked OPD officers for assistance in arresting a suspect.

Oakland officers arrived on scene and began securing the area, requesting additional resources when they said the suspect emerged with a gun. Police say that's when Oakland officers fired and killed the suspect.

In accordance with OPD policy, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as they investigate.

No officers were hurt and there's no current threat to the public.

