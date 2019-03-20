Crime & Safety

You can now text 911 for emergency help in parts of Marin County

EMBED <>More Videos

You can now text 911 for emergency help in San Rafael, Fairfax and Novato but police say do not use slang, abbreviations or emojis.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Several police departments in the North Bay are rolling out a new program that allows people to text 911 to report an emergency.

RELATED: San Jose approves changes to help 911 dispatch centers respond to calls faster

San Rafael Police Department in conjunction with the Fairfax Police Department and Novato Police Department made the announcement Wednesday.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin accepting text-to-911 calls in June 2019.

RELATED: Alameda County Sheriff's Office rolls out text to 911

CHP - Marin also accepts text-to-911.

Officials say calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help, but there are times where a text could be a life-saving alternative, including during home invasions or instances of domestic violence or abuse.

"It is important to note that text-to-911 should only be used in an emergency situation when placing a call is not possible. For example, if the caller is deaf, hard-of hearing, speech impaired, or if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger," said San Rafael Police Department in a Facebook post.

RELATED: With the press of a button, this panic jewelry can summon help in an emergency

Police say when texting 911 it's important to include your location and the type of emergency, "do not use slang, abbreviations or emojis."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysan rafaelnovatofairfax911 calltextingpolicetext messagesmarin county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during morning commute
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Milk Pail Market in Mountain View to close after 45 years
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission
Final vote scheduled for Golden Gate Bridge toll increase
Show More
Northbound Hwy 101 blocked at 9th Street in SF due to flooding
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally ill inmate
Dalmatian Pup puzzled by 'cheese challenge'
More TOP STORIES News