Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3299290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On a BART ride into San Francisco from the East Bay one of our reporters came across hypodermic needles left behind on a seat and immediately started asking questions. BART replied by saying the agency is participating in a pilot program aimed at tackling the underlying problem, addiction. (KGO-TV)