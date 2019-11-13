New video released in kidnapping, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive, reward raised to $150K

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies investigating the abduction and death of a tech executive last month have released new video in the case.The financial reward for helping to identify the suspects has also been raised to $150,000, but only if the tipster comes forward by Dec. 30.Tushar Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home around 3 am on Oct. 1, and was last seen leaving the area in a BMW SUV.The vehicle and Atre's body were found in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road later that day.Deputies have also released video footage depicting three individuals thought to be the suspects walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive, near Atre's home.Investigators are asking members of the community to take a close look at the clothing, mannerisms and "walk" of the individuals in the video to see if they recognize someone.Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspects involved in Atre's disappearance is asked to contact Sgt. Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.