New video released in kidnapping, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive, reward raised to $150K

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies investigating the abduction and death of a tech executive last month have released new video in the case.

The financial reward for helping to identify the suspects has also been raised to $150,000, but only if the tipster comes forward by Dec. 30.

RELATED: Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive

Tushar Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home around 3 am on Oct. 1, and was last seen leaving the area in a BMW SUV.

The vehicle and Atre's body were found in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road later that day.

RELATED: Autopsy: Tech exec Tushar Atre, kidnapped in Santa Cruz County, died from gunshot wound

Deputies have also released video footage depicting three individuals thought to be the suspects walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive, near Atre's home.

Investigators are asking members of the community to take a close look at the clothing, mannerisms and "walk" of the individuals in the video to see if they recognize someone.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspects involved in Atre's disappearance is asked to contact Sgt. Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzmurderfatal shootingkidnappingkidnapmissing mansanta cruz countyrewardinvestigationmurder rewardsurveillance video
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
LIVE: On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Show More
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic with ABC7 News
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
Giants introduce new manager Gabe Kapler
More TOP STORIES News