New video shows dramatic LAPD chase, officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic LAPD video shows a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video just released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park.

It happened around midnight on May 21 as LAPD officers chased a stolen car.

Police say the video shows one suspect firing a shotgun out the passenger window of the car.

The police officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser returned fire.

The pursuit ended when the police cruiser lost control and crashed.

Both officers were OK.

Police say the suspects bailed out of the Honda, and both were caught by officers.

Officers say they found a shotgun in nearby bushes and multiple shells.

Both men are documented gang members with prior convictions and are now facing multiple charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingpolice chasebody camerasdashcam videolapdLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News