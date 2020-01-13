nfl playoffs

'Take care of y'all chicken!' Oakland's Marshawn Lynch gives money advice following NFL playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch is a man of many titles.

Lynch is an Oakland native, former Cal Golden Bear and Oakland Raider running back as well as the current running back for the Seattle Seahawks.

He is now offering up financial wisdom for young players in the NFL.

In his post-game interview following the Seattle Seahawks' NFC playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lynch first dodged a couple questions about the game before offering up his unprovoked money advice, as only Beast Mode can.

"It's a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, feel me?", said Lynch. "They don't be taking care of their chicken right. I'll tell y'all right now while y'all in it, take care of your bread so when you're all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself."

A Sports Illustrated report found about eight out of ten players suffer from financial stress within two years of retiring. It's also estimated that one in six players will file for bankruptcy.

Lynch came out retirement last month to help Seattle make a playoff run. They fell short to the Green Bay Packers.

Another Cal product and California native, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will lead the Packers to face the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl hanging in the balance.

