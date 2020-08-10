Oakland Unified schools begin academic year with distance learning

"We are looking forward to seeing our union partners at the table today," said district spokesperson John Sasaki Monday morning. "There are differences in what we are hoping for and what our union partners are hoping for. Bottom line is, we are hoping to have our teachers and staff in front of our students a little bit more in a live, synchronous education that our kids need."
The district and the union have not said what they are each asking for or how far apart they are. The two sides have been negotiating for about four weeks.
Until there is an agreement, officials say students can expect about an hour of live instruction a day.
The Principal of Sankofa Elementary School said he watched one kindergarten class meeting Monday morning. He said the teacher came prepared and the kids were engaged.
"We are really happy to see kids, to see families and it's super sad that it's virtual. Kids miss that opportunity to be together, to play, to touch, to hug, to check-in and we can't be together in person. But we all understand the reasons why. And we have come together as a community to make our first day of school a special day," said Principal Dennis Guikema.
He said it still looked like a typical kindergarten class.
"We saw, while wiggly like kindergartners are, they were very engaged. One showed up in a tiara. One in a superhero costume. One played with her mom's hair the whole time. Yet they were still really engaged," Guikema said.
He went on to say, "We had a couple Wi-Fi problems but we worked through it. Overall the vibe was really positive."
The district is still working to make sure everyone has computers.
"We know that some of our students don't have computers. I'd say the majority of those who need them do have them because they got them in the Spring but this week we are still distributing loaner devices until we get the Oakland Unified devices in hand and ready to distribute later this month," Sasaki said.
The district also resumed the grab-n-go meal program Monday, making free meals available to those who rely on them during the school day.
