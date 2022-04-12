15-year-old girl shot, killed in Oakland over weekend, police say

By Keith Burbank
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old girl shot, killed in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A child who was shot Saturday and later died was one of four shooting victims in as many days in Oakland, police said Monday.

The girl was shot just after 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she died, according to police.

Police said they are not releasing the girl's name yet. Barry Donelan, president of the union representing Oakland police officers, said the girl was 15 years old. Police would not confirm that.

VIDEO: Oakland Police Chief Armstrong speaks on surge in violence
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong addressed the surge in violence in the city and the addition of tactical units.



Two men were shot just minutes apart in separate parts of Oakland on Thursday night. Both men died.

On Wednesday night, a person was killed in a shooting on the shores of Lake Merritt, along Lakeshore Avenue where several others have been shot recently.

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of the girl, and anyone with information is asked to please call the homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandshootingteen killedchild killedteenchild shot
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Hot spots remain after massive fire destroys SJ Home Depot
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2-year-old found after abducted by mother in Sonoma Co.
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at CA facility
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
PG&E to pay $55M to avoid criminal charges in 2 CA wildfires
Show More
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Witness describes gunfire on I-580 in Oakland
Cruise vehicle baffles police on bizarre sidewalk drive
Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
More TOP STORIES News