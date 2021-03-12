75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland robbery dies, suspect charged with murder

DA O'Malley Charges Teaunte Bailey with Special Circumstance Murder after Elderly Asian Victim of Assault and Robbery Succumbs to Injuries.



Full press release here: https://t.co/YKMHLnz05R — AlCo DA's Office (@AlamedaCountyDA) March 12, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground in a robbery on Monday has died, authorities said.The attack happened while 75-year-old Pak Ho took his regular morning walk. around the Adams Point neighborhood near Lake Merritt in Oakland.In the course of the robbery, the defendant shoved Ho to the ground, hitting the pavement resulting a traumatic head injury and brain damage. Ho succumbed to his injuries Thursday. When the Oakland Police located the defendant later in the day, he recklessly fled in a car through busy Oakland streets but was eventually apprehended.26-year-old Teaunte Bailey is now charged with special circumstances murder, among with other felonies.