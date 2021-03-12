75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland robbery dies, suspect charged with murder

This image shows a Lake Merritt neighborhood in Oakland, Calif. on Mar. 9, 2021. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground in a robbery on Monday has died, authorities said.

The attack happened while 75-year-old Pak Ho took his regular morning walk. around the Adams Point neighborhood near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

RELATED: Community 'angry,' 'horrified' after 75-year-old Asian man attacked in Oakland

In the course of the robbery, the defendant shoved Ho to the ground, hitting the pavement resulting a traumatic head injury and brain damage. Ho succumbed to his injuries Thursday. When the Oakland Police located the defendant later in the day, he recklessly fled in a car through busy Oakland streets but was eventually apprehended.

26-year-old Teaunte Bailey is now charged with special circumstances murder, among with other felonies.

